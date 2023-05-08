BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Delano Police Department arrested four people who allegedly possessed a self-manufactured and non-serialized rifle on May 5.

Officers were dispatched to 17th Avenue in Delano for a report of an unfamiliar vehicle occupied by multiple people parked in the area, according to the Delano Police Department.

Upon the officers’ arrival, a man, 34, fled on foot and discarded a rifle, according to Delano officials.

Three Delano residents were found in the vehicle, according to officials. The occupants were an 18-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old.

While searching the vehicle officers found a loaded non-serialized rifle, according to officials.

All were arrested and booked.