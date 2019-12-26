Breaking News
WINTER STORM WARNING KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS…LOCAL PASSES IMPACTED CHRISTMAS NIGHT!

CHP escorting traffic over the Grapevine, multiple accidents reported

(KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snow, and multiple crashes have been reported Wednesday evening on Interstate 5 in the mountains.

Also, Highway 33 has been closed from Highway 166 to Wheeler Gorge due to heavy snow and wind.

The CHP began escorting traffic at about 8:15 p.m. A winter storm warning remains in effect until late Thursday.

Officers said a vehicle hit an embankment on southbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road at about 8:10 p.m. Medical aid was declined.

Just before 8 p.m., the CHP said, a silver sedan struck the center divider on southbound I-5 at Frazier Mountain Park Road and the driver got out because smoke was coming from the vehicle. Injuries were unknown.

A rollover was reported on northbound I-5 at about 7:46 p.m. at the Gorman off-ramp, officers said. Those inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

