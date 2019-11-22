Multi-year closure at Stockdale Highway/Stine Road intersection starts next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The south side of the Stockdale Highway/Stine Road intersection will be closed for the next couple years starting next month as work begins on the Centennial Corridor bridge that will cross Stockdale Highway.

The closure will be held on Dec. 2, preventing traffic from entering and exiting South Stine Road at Stockdale. Stine Road will be open on the north side and no impacts are expected for traffic on Stockdale.

The long-term closure is expected to stay in effect through late 2022. Area residents can access the neighborhood from Stockdale Highway at neighboring streets or from the south at Belle Terrace.