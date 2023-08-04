BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriffs were chasing a suspect when the driver collided into traffic on Friday night.

According to KCSO, the driver involved in the car chase was a felony suspect who is now under arrest. The driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Niles St. and Fairfax Rd. just before 9:30 p.m. Deputies are still assessing injuries of the victim on scene said KCSO.

Reporters on scene say the hoods of both vehicles were badly damaged. This is an ongoing investigation.