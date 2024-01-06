BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A closure is in place Saturday morning for a portion of southbound Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield after a multi-vehicle pile up in fog, according to Caltrans.

Emergency responders were called to southbound I-5 near Millux Road for a collision at around 7:30 a.m. Caltrans said the pileup occurred during foggy conditions.

Caltrans said southbound I-5 is closed between Millux Road and Old River Road to clear the collision and remaining vehicles. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto eastbound Highway 223.

There was no estimate for reopening of southbound I-5 in the area.

