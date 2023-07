BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle collision is blocking lanes Monday afternoon along Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before 2 p.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Taft Highway, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

One vehicle was reported overturned, according to CHP.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Check back for updates.