BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multiple-vehicle crash is slowing northbound traffic on Highway 99 near White Lane Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. in the bypass Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash involved as many as four vehicles, CHP said.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries. Avoid the area if possible or use alternate routes.