BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle crash has slowed down traffic on southbound Highway 99, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m., on southbound Highway 99 and Panama Lane. At least one person was hurt and has been transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown, the page reported.

The southbound bypass lane is closed and the northbound #1 lane was closed for the investigation. Expect delays in the area.

