BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle accident has caused traffic delays on Highway 223 Friday morning, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

At least one vehicle rolled over on its roof, at the intersection of Highway 223 and Edison Road, just east of Arvin.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m.

CHP and emergency crews are on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.