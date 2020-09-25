Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 backs up traffic, closes two lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 backed up traffic Friday afternoon and closed two lanes between White Lane and Stockdale Highway, according to Caltrans. The #2 and #3 northbound lanes are blocked. The crash involved a boat that fell off its trailer.

Caltrans said in a tweet that traffic is backed up for 1.5 miles and delays are expected through the area. There is no estimated time of opening at this time.

