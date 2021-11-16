Multi-vehicle crash on 21st Street and Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multiple-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 21st Street and Union Avenue on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 5:48 p.m., according to PulsePoint. Drivers should avoid the area. Bakersfield Fire Department and Hall Ambulance can be seen at the crash site. 17’s Marco Torrez was the first reporter on scene and said there are at least seven cars involved in the crash. Lemons can also be seen thrown all over the roads.





We will update this story as we learn more information.