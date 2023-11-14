BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving at least three vehicles is impacting traffic in northwest Bakersfield on Olive Drive Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash is impacting traffic near the intersection of Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue.

CHP reported one vehicle hit a traffic pole and traffic signals are out.

According to the highway patrol page, the crash was reported around 10:57 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Check back for updates.