BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic was temporarily back up after a multi-vehicle crash in the bypass lane of southbound Highway 99, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP said around eight vehicles were involved in Thursday mornings crash on southbound Highway 99, just south of White Lane. The crash was reported around 5:42 a.m.

CHP has since reopened southbound traffic lanes of Highway 99.