1 dead, 2 critically injured in wrong-way, head-on collision along Highway 99 south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One driver was killed and two others were critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver along Highway 99 south of Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

According to CHP, the driver of a Honda Civic was killed in a head-on collision when he was headed southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of the Interstate 5 interchange at around 3:15 p.m. CHP described the collision as a chain reaction involving three other vehicles.

CHP said the driver of the Civic was a 50-year-old man. His identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Two others were critically injured and were taken to area hospitals.

One of the critically injured was a juvenile. CHP said the juvenile was airlifted with severe injuries and was a passenger in an SUV with six passengers.

CHP reports all lanes have reopened in the area at around 5:45 p.m.