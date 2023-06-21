BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle collision along I-5 Wednesday morning has left at least one person injured, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported along northbound Interstate 5 just north of Rowlee Road at around 10:30 a.m.

CHP said one of the vehicles involved rolled over and a woman was pinned in. The collision sparked a grass fire at the scene and was rapidly spreading, prompting officials to shutdown northbound traffic lanes of I-5 at Buttonwillow Drive.

Fireworks were reportedly exploding in the vehicle, according to the Traffic Incident Page.

Southbound lanes opened at around 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.