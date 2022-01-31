Multi-vehicle crash blocks east and westbound lanes of Highway 46

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KGET) — Update: The road was opened in both directions as of 2:54 p.m.

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both east and westbound lanes of Highway 46 near Bitterwater Road since just after 12:07 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Expect delays if traveling either way on Highway 46.

At 12:07, a crash involving seven vehicles was reported with one rolled over crashing into another car causing it to flip as well, and additional head-on collisions reported, according to CHP.

CHP also reported at least one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire. Cal Fire responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.