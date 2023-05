CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash between four vehicles temporarily delayed motorists traveling southbound on Highway 99.

According to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at 5:23 a.m. just north of Pacheco Road. The crash stopped traffic in the single bypass lane of southbound Highway 99.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No Injuries have been reported.