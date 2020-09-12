5 hospitalized following head-on collision on Fairfax Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were hospitalized and expected to survive after they were involved in a multi-car collision on Fairfax Road in East Bakersfield.

Multiple agencies were called to the five-vehicle collision that blocked the intersection at Fairfax Road and College Avenue. The crash happened just north of the intersection at around 7 p.m.

Bakersfield police said a vehicle traveling southbound on Fairfax Road veered into northbound lanes and collided head-on into two vehicles. One person was ejected, three people were pinned in and needed to be rescued from their cars by the fire department. Five people suffered moderate injuries and were stable at a hospital. They are all expected to survive, police said.

Drivers in two other vehicles involved were not injured and were able to leave the scene.

It was unclear what caused the collision and is under investigation.