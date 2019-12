BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans says a multi-vehicle collision caused miles long delays following a multi-vehicle hit-and-run collision in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the State Route 58 offramp.

CHP says the crash happened just north of the 58 transition Thursday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m.

CHP reports multiple people were injured, but lanes were all cleared by 2:51 p.m.