Multi-vehicle collision causes heavy delays on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans reports a multi-vehicle collision is causing heavy delays on Highway 99 through Bakersfield during the heavy afternoon rush hour.

A collision involving multiple vehicles occurred in the bypass lane on northbound Highway 99 at Airport Drive at around 3:30 p.m.

The damage from the collision is affecting both directions of traffic along Highway 99 and has caused backups on the transition from the westbound Highway 58 onto northbound Highway 99.

Caltrans advises drivers to find alternate routes.