Multi-vehicle collision causes delays on Highway 58 near Kramer Junction

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays for drivers heading east on Highway 58 near Highway 395.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports a crash involving as many as five vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 west of Kramer Junction outside Boron at around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

CHP reports a semi truck collided with another vehicle and then involved the other vehicles.

At least one person suffered serious injuries.

It’s not clear how long it will take to clear crash from the roadway.

