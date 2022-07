BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website.

Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials.

There is no word yet if the building was abandoned or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.