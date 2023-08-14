BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Shafter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at East Lerdo Highway and Driver Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. At least two vehicles were involved and one of them was reportedly on fire, according to CHP.

Video from the scene appeared to show two vehicles had burned following the crash. The extent of any injuries were not available from police.

Shafter police said traffic is closed on East Lerdo Highway between Cherry Avenue and Vultee Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.