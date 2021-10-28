Multi-car accident shuts down southbound lane of Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 11:20 a.m., all lanes of Highway 99 have been cleared.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-car accident shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 99 just south of Airport Drive, according to Caltrans District 6.

Tow trucks are en route and alternate routes are advised.

