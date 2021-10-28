Multi-car accident shuts down southbound lane of Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 11:20 a.m., all lanes of Highway 99 have been cleared.

BAKERSFIELD, Update: All lanes now open on Southbound 99 at Airport Drive following an earlier collision. https://t.co/oNvwIvBy1e — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) October 28, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A multi-car accident shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 99 just south of Airport Drive, according to Caltrans District 6.

BAKERSFIELD: Both mainline lanes of Southbound SR 99 are currently blocked just south of Airport Drive due to a multi-vehicle collision. Tow trucks are en route to clear the roadway. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/4ygTILTRWT — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) October 28, 2021

Tow trucks are en route and alternate routes are advised.