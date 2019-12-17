Breaking News
Multi-agency gang sweep Tuesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Officers from local and federal agencies descended on a number of locations across greater Bakersfield Tuesday morning.

Kern County Sheriff’s Department, Bakersfield Police, FBI and Homeland Security are among the agencies involved.

Raids were seen in the area of Fox Tree Court and in the area of Belle Terrace and McDonald Way.

Officers on scene said that police would have a statement soon.

KGET has three crews working on this story and will have complete details on broadcast and online when it becomes available.

