As Bakersfield police closes its investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by Msgr. Craig Harrison, two separate police investigations and an inquiry by the Catholic Church are still in progress.

In all three cases in Bakersfield, Firebaugh and Merced, the allegations against Msgr. Craig Harrison have been described as “inappropriate touching” or “inappropriate contact.”

The man at the center of the now-concluded Bakersfield case, the accuser, tells his story of what he says happened to him.