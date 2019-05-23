Local News

Msgr. Harrison expected to release a statement soon

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:27 PM PDT

Last night we brought you the story of Catholic monk Justin Gilligan, who said he witnessed misconduct on the part of Monsignor Craig Harrison.

Br. Justin said while he was studying to be a priest under Msgr. Harrison's guidance and support, he was a victim of inappropriate touching and sexual advances by Harrison. He said he came out publicly because he knew the first accuser to reveal their identity would likely be attacked by Harrison's attorney and supporters. He wanted to be the one to take that on for the other men who've filed police reports and chosen to stay anonymous.

Today, Harrison’s attorney, Kyle Humphrey told us Harrison will be issuing a statement soon. This will be the first time since Msgr. Harrison has spoken out since he posted on Facebook on April 25 after news broke that he’d been put on leave.

"We look forward to him coming home pretty soon. It was really really important that he got some time away. I mean it's it's completely devastating to take everything that you've built your life around away from a man," said Humphrey.

Humphrey said he remains absolutely certain Harrison is innocent. He believes the allegations stem from a well-orchestrated attempt to frame Harrison and get money from the Diocese. Though no criminal charges have been filed, he said he is working on Harrison's defense around the clock and confirmed he is using multiple private investigators in gathering evidence.

Meanwhile last night's story has generated a lot of talk by viewers on both sides of this case, as well as lots of people in between. Sacramento attorney Joe George who is representing four men alleging sexual misconduct by Harrison when they were minors, issued a statement in Br.. Justin's support. More specifically, George said he is appreciative that Br. Justin set the record straight in terms of clarifying that the Diocese was investigating allegations against Harrison before any of his clients came forward.

He says his client who it previously seemed started the multi-agency investigation never went to the Diocese, they came to him. He said "the men we represent thank Br. Justin for having the courage it took for him to make this public statement. our men are heartened by a remarkably conscientious young Catholic cleric."

Again, we expect to have a statement directly from Msgr. Harrison soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center