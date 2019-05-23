Msgr. Harrison expected to release a statement soon

Last night we brought you the story of Catholic monk Justin Gilligan, who said he witnessed misconduct on the part of Monsignor Craig Harrison.

Br. Justin said while he was studying to be a priest under Msgr. Harrison's guidance and support, he was a victim of inappropriate touching and sexual advances by Harrison. He said he came out publicly because he knew the first accuser to reveal their identity would likely be attacked by Harrison's attorney and supporters. He wanted to be the one to take that on for the other men who've filed police reports and chosen to stay anonymous.

Today, Harrison’s attorney, Kyle Humphrey told us Harrison will be issuing a statement soon. This will be the first time since Msgr. Harrison has spoken out since he posted on Facebook on April 25 after news broke that he’d been put on leave.

"We look forward to him coming home pretty soon. It was really really important that he got some time away. I mean it's it's completely devastating to take everything that you've built your life around away from a man," said Humphrey.

Humphrey said he remains absolutely certain Harrison is innocent. He believes the allegations stem from a well-orchestrated attempt to frame Harrison and get money from the Diocese. Though no criminal charges have been filed, he said he is working on Harrison's defense around the clock and confirmed he is using multiple private investigators in gathering evidence.

Meanwhile last night's story has generated a lot of talk by viewers on both sides of this case, as well as lots of people in between. Sacramento attorney Joe George who is representing four men alleging sexual misconduct by Harrison when they were minors, issued a statement in Br.. Justin's support. More specifically, George said he is appreciative that Br. Justin set the record straight in terms of clarifying that the Diocese was investigating allegations against Harrison before any of his clients came forward.

He says his client who it previously seemed started the multi-agency investigation never went to the Diocese, they came to him. He said "the men we represent thank Br. Justin for having the courage it took for him to make this public statement. our men are heartened by a remarkably conscientious young Catholic cleric."

Again, we expect to have a statement directly from Msgr. Harrison soon.