Monsignor Craig Harrison makes statement after Bakersfield Police close sexual misconduct investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday it ended an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by Msgr. Craig Harrison and that Harrison would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

“This case does not meet established standards for a recommendation for filing of criminal charges,” police said in the release. “It will not be forwarded to the Kern County District Attorney for review.”

While Bakersfield’s case is closed, investigations continue by Firebaugh and Merced police departments.

Following the announcement by police, Harrison read a statement outside his attorney Kyle Humphrey’s office. Humphrey answered questions from reporters after Msgr. Harrison read his brief statement.

Watch their statements in full.