Msgr. Craig Harrison files lawsuit against group over ‘false, malicious’ accusations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Msgr. Craig Harrison, who has been under investigation by different agencies over alleged misconduct, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a group over its “false, malicious and reckless accusations,” according to a statement from the priest’s attorney.

The suit was filed earlier this month against Roman Catholic Faithful, Inc., and its founder, Stephen Brady.

It alleges Roman Catholic Faithful and Brady have published and distributed “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements including allegations of sexual misconduct of an concerning (Harrison).”

The suit seeks unspecified damages. Harrison is represented by attorney Kyle J. Humphrey.

A hearing in the case is scheduled Nov. 20.

Last month, the Bakersfield Police Department closed an investigation into Harrison and announced it would not seek charges due to insufficient evidence.

While Bakersfield’s case is closed, investigations into alleged sexual misconduct are ongoing by the Firebaugh and Merced police departments.