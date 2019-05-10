In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week I decided to honor my dad, Donald Mills.

He didn’t teaching me in any classroom setting, but he’s taught me a lot.

For those of you who don’t know my dad is a teacher at Arvin High School.

The day I interviewed him about his years spent teaching, I walked into his class singing “Happy Birthday” to a student.

“I celebrate every kids birthday that will put their name on the board, a lot of our kids, they’ve never had a birthday cake. I take a lot of pride in that. It humbles me to work with our kids out here at Arvin High and it’s very rewarding,” said Donald Mills as he began to choke up.

My dad has taught at Arvin High School for 12 years.

A Future Farmers of America advisor he has one message to his students each and every day.

“Remember always, Mills believes in you,” Mills said.

A statement his students and those who have worked with him know to be true.

“What Mr. Mills did for me went beyond the classroom. When I first met Mr. Mills I told him that I wanted to go to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and he told me he was going to help me get there and little did I know that he really meant that. I didn’t realize that the financial part was going to be one of my challenges of getting into Cal Poly. He kept pushing me and pushing me and pushing me to keep applying to scholarships and helping me with the interview process and thanks to him I’m here at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo four years later leaving debt free without ever having to pull a single loan out of my name or my parents name,” said Bianka Pontoja, who is set to graduate from Cal Poly June 16.

“He’s really been someone whose fundamentally impacted my life in such a beneficial way. I think something I’ve always struggled with is the ability to believe in myself and have that confidence to push myself forward, not only in terms of high school and college but even now as a law student. I can smile and say that Mr. Mills has been a part of every step in my process and he’s always been a guiding figure. As I see him, he’s like a parent to me and I can say that with full confidence that he’s like that to many students, especially the Arvin High students,” said Oscar Alvarez, first year law student at UCLA.

“I remember Don just connecting with students. I think because he is an example of what we want our teacher to have as a teacher, who we want our children to have. Someone that they can believe in. Someone that they’ll learn from because they are engaged by him, because they have a connection, a relationship with him,” said Blanca Cavazos, Superintendent of Taft Union High School District.

He has another message, not just for his students, but for anyone listening.

“It’s never too late, it’s never too late,” Mills said.

You see, my dad didn’t take the traditional route to become a teacher.

“I’m technically referred to as a high school drop out,” Mills said.

He bounced from Garces to North High to Vista West.

“I always struggled in high school. I was a pretty good athlete, but education was not something I took seriously and I squandered it. I liked to have the social life of high school rather than buckle down and get the grades,” Mills said.

Most wouldn’t take interest in a student like my dad, but a few did, planting the seed of what was to come roughly 20 years later.

“Mrs. McCauley, Mrs. Howler, Freddie Boyd. Those were the teachers that reached out to me, would call me in, would talk to me, see how I was doing, see if I needed any help, give me guidance, advise me. Those are the teachers I remember in high school and I hope today that I’m that same type of teacher,” Mills said.

His senior year he found out I was on the way and he started working to support his family.

When I was in 8th grade he decided to go back to school, eventually graduating from Bakersfield College, then Fresno State, then Cal Poly.

He logged more than 300,000 miles driving from Bakersfield to Fresno, then later to San Luis Obispo, but he never missed a basketball game or a pig show.

In 2010 he was named the Jim Burke Ford Rising Star Teacher of the Year.

Recently, he was honored by Arvin High School for his outstanding leadership and for displaying Bear pride.

“There’s nobody in the world that’s stopping you but you. It’s the decision that you make everyday that are going to makeup whether you are successful in life or not,” Mills said.

His journey to Arvin not an quick or easy one, but it’s right where he was always meant to be.

He asked me to add that Arvin High school is full of teachers who are dedicated to helping students succeed, he’s honored to work along side of them.

He said they all of deserve to be honored with a story of their own, he just happens to have a daughter who is a news reporter.