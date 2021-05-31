Movies at the Park at Spectrum Amphitheatre.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Movies in the Park series returns this weekend.

The city’s Recreation and Parks department will host free movie screenings at various parks each Friday night through July 23, starting this Friday, June 5, with the 2001 animated film “Shrek” at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy.

Screenings begin at dusk and families are welcome to bring picnic gear, lawn chairs and snacks.

The schedule for the rest of this summer’s series is as follows: