BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Movies in the Park series returns this weekend.
The city’s Recreation and Parks department will host free movie screenings at various parks each Friday night through July 23, starting this Friday, June 5, with the 2001 animated film “Shrek” at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy.
Screenings begin at dusk and families are welcome to bring picnic gear, lawn chairs and snacks.
The schedule for the rest of this summer’s series is as follows:
- June 11: “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Lowell Park, 800 4th St.
- June 18: “The Little Rascals,” Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
- June 25: “Abominable,” Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Dr.
- July 2: “The Emperor’s New Groove,” Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Rd.
- July 9: “A Dog’s Journey,” Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Rd.
- July 16: “Little Giants,” Mesa Marin Sports Complex, 10315 Highway 178.
- July 23: “Toy Story 4,” Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy.