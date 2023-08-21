BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s “Movies in the Park” series is continuing on Friday, Sept. 8, according to Bakersfield Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Rec will be holding a showing of Disney’s “Up” at Mesa Morin Sports Complex, located at 10315 Hwy 178, according to Visit Bakersfield.

The event is free to the public, but refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit Bakersfield encourages bringing picnic gear, lawn chairs, blankets, friends and family.

For more information, call Bakersfield Parks and Rec at 661-326-3866 or visit their website.