“Move that bus!” Extreme Makeover Home Edition selects Bakersfield family

Jessica Mosley, her five children and her mother share a three bedroom home.

But in just a few days, the Mosley crew will have a new place to call home, and the kids say they hope it comes with some personal space.

Early this morning, the family woke to cheers outside their current home. They went outside to learn they had been selected to receive a home makeover on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The popular television show, which ran for nine years, is returning to airwaves on HGTV. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is hosting.

Local homebuilders John Balfanz Homes are leading the construction efforts.

Mosley, a social worker, helped one of the Balfanz crew members adopt her own child.

“Jessica Mosely and her family are just incredibly deserving and we are so honored to be the builder to have gotten asked here in Kern County to build this house for them.”