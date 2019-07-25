Mourners honor Jose Arredondo during service in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first of several services honoring the life of Jose Arrendondo was held Wednesday night in Southwest Bakersfield.

Friends, family members and others who knew the local businessman and car dealer packed the Bakersfield Central Seventh-day Adventist Church on Wilson Road.

During the visitation service mourners offered prayers and a slideshow included pictures of a smiling Arredondo with his wife and two children.

Jose Arredondo was killed last week in Cabo San Lucas.

Mexican authorities say no arrests have been made and their investigation is ongoing.

A funeral will be held Thursday for Arredondo.

On Monday, a celebration of life is planned at New Life Church for Monday evening.

The church is located at 4201 Stine Road and begins at 6 p.m. The service is open to the public.