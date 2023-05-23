BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One student was taken to Juvenile Hall after allegedly stabbing a student during an altercation, resulting in a “superficial cut” at Mountain View Middle School Tuesday.

Lamont School District Superintendent Lori Gonzalez says an ambulance responded but was not needed.

Emergency responders were called to the school on Weedpatch Highway just before noon.

There was no lockdown in place, social media posts about the incident were unfounded and parents were notified, Gonzalez said.

It is not immediately clear what the student used to stab the other student.