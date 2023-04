BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mountain lion was hit and killed on Highway 178 near Yankee Canyon Drive Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While removing the mountain lion’s body from the roadway, an unoccupied patrol vehicle was blocking a lane on Highway 178, according to CHP.

A truck tried to drive around the patrol vehicle and then crashed, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and minor damage was sustained to both vehicles, according to CHP.