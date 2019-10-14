Motorist traveling 100 mph involved in deadly crash on Interstate 5: CHP

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A woman driving at speeds estimated at 100 mph early Sunday hit another vehicle, resulting in the death of a passenger and injuries to herself and two children, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said Yolanda Miranda, 44, of Lynwood was driving a 2004 Nissan in the crash that occurred at about 1:16 a.m. on Interstate 5 south of Merced Avenue.

Miranda was driving south in the No. 1 lane rapidly approaching another vehicle in that lane traveling at about 73 mph, according to the CHP. As the other vehicle changed lanes to get out of the way, Miranda hit its rear bumper, officers said.

Following the collision, Miranda’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and came to a stop west of I-5. A 46-year-old man in the car died, and children ages 12 and 11 suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Miranda suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Officers said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.