Motorist killed in Stockdale Highway crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a utility truck who died Wednesday in a crash with a big rig has been identified.

Johnny Edwin Nunez Larumbe, 22, of San Jose died at the scene of the crash on Stockdale Highway, east of Superior Road, according to coroner’s officials.

Larumbe’s truck drifted into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with the big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the utility truck suffered major injuries and the driver of the big rig had a complaint of pain, officers said.