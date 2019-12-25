Breaking News
Motorist failed to yield right of way in collision with bicyclist Monday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a car and a bicyclist Monday evening occurred when the car’s driver failed to yield the right of way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car hit the bike’s rear wheel, throwing the bicyclist onto the roadway, officers said. The bicyclist, a 49-year-old woman, suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on southbound Manor Street at Circle Drive. Officers said drugs and alcohol have not been determined to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.

