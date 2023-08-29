BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist who died after colliding into the rear of a GMC truck has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Brian Alejandro Martinez Palomares of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico crashed into the rear of the truck at approximately 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 on Panama Lane, just east of Fairfax Road. Palomares was declared dead on the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m.

KCSO said a postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and or drugs are not suspected in this crash.