BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the name of the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Oildale on Jan. 4.

The coroner identified Dylan Ray McCutcheon, 24, of Bakersfield as the rider that struck a vehicle at the intersection of Merle Haggard Drive and McCray Street.

Officials said McCutcheon ran a red light and t-boned a vehicle, ejecting him on to the road. He died at the scene.

The impact of the crash also caused the car to crash into a nearby telephone pole.