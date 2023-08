BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle rider was injured after a crash Thursday evening in the Rosedale area.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near Hageman Road and Patton Way, police said.

Video from the scene appears to show the motorcyclist slammed into the left rear of a vehicle.

Officers at the scene told a 17 News photojournalist the eastbound lanes of Hageman Road will be closed from Coffee Road to Patton Way until the scene is cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation.