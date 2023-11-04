BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has sustained moderate injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash was first reported on Ming Avenue and South P Street, and the California Highway Patrol responded around noon on Saturday. The motorcyclist and a truck collided, BPD said.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Units from BPD are still in the area. Use an alternate route, if possible.

This is a developing story.