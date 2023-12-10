BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries after colliding with a vehicle in northwest Bakersfield on Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Lt. Francisco Esguerra with the department told 17 News that officers responded to a report of a crash at about 1:23 p.m. A motorcyclist was found with moderate injuries after reportedly colliding with a vehicle in the area of Hageman and Coffee roads.

It is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash, according to Esguerra, and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.