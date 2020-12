BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist with major injuries.

Police said the crash happened on Ming Avenue near El Toro Road at around 5:18 p.m. Witnesses say a motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle that fled, and pinned underneath a second vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a possible 2003 or 2004 gray Honda Accord seen heading northbound on El Toro Drive.

We will update this story as we learn more information.