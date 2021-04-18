Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in East Belle Terrace crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that severely injured a motorcyclist Sunday night on East Belle Terrace in South Bakersfield.
According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened on East Belle Terrace just west of Madison Street at around 8:30 p.m. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
The motorcyclist was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
We will update this story as we learn more information.