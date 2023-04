BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a crash Thursday evening in east Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported at around 5:49 p.m. at Eucalyptus Drive and Stephen Kelly Lane, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The motorcycle reportedly caught fire after the crash. A bystander helped put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, CHP said.