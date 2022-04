BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Planz Road near Agate Street and Planz Road blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a truck traveling east collided with a motorcyclist who, for unknown reasons, drifted into oncoming traffic turning west onto Planz Road from Agate Street.

All occupants in the truck were reportedly OK. The motorcyclist taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Witnesses said the collision sounded “violent.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.