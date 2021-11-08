Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after accident on Hwy 99, lane 1 closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed a motorcyclist suffered major injuries due to an accident on the southbound side of Highway 99 south of 7th Standard Road near Highway 65.

According to CHP, lane 1 of Highway 99 is closed.

According to CHP, a part fell off the truck and hit a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist flew off and fell on the ground landing on the right hand side of the road.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

There are two off duty Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene providing medical aid as well as Delano Police Department Chief Tyson Davis who happened to be in the area, according to CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez.