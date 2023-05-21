BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on Panorama Drive early Sunday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Panorama Drive at around 1:10 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

A man was found in the roadway with major injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as critical, officials said.

Two people traveling in the other involved vehicle were not hurt and were cooperating with the crash investigation. Speed, alcohol or drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.